15,500 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,375. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

