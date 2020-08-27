3,249 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $975,282,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $60.90. 8,747,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

