382,959 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 382,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 9,293,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,809,525. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

