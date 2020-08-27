6,815 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

