7,585 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 32,016,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,326,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

