A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Down 5.2%

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 817,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 539,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $694.35 million, a P/E ratio of 173.20 and a beta of 0.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $171,416 in the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 420.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 730.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 118.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 294,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

