AA (LON:AA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.49

AA PLC (LON:AA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and traded as high as $39.35. AA shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 6,951,245 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AA in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of AA from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AA from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a market cap of $207.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.40.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

