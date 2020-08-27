AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 5,269,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

