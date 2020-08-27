Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $255.33

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.33 and traded as high as $260.27. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 50,016 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The company has a market cap of $287.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

