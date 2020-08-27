Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AEG)

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.09. Absolute Equity Performance Fund has a 12 month low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of A$1.33 ($0.95).
Absolute Equity Performance Fund Company Profile
