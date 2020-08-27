Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AEG)

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.09. Absolute Equity Performance Fund has a 12 month low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of A$1.33 ($0.95).

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Company Profile

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

