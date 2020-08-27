Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading Down 5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.33. 593,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 454,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

