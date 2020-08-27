ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 260.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,386 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 5,311,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,613. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.12. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

