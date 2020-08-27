Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,178,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 843,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

