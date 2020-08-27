AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Up 14.6%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price shot up 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.43. 17,480,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 6,420,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

AIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 42.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 10,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares in the company, valued at $400,100.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

