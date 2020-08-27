Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin comprises 0.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEX. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ALEX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 196,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $903.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

