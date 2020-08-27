ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Trading Up 5.9%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 96,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 340,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.