Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 174,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,186. Allakos has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $152,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 13.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allakos by 24.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Allakos by 1,083.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Allakos by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.