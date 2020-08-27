Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

