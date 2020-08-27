Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 15,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $670,767.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 996,293 shares of company stock valued at $44,555,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after buying an additional 1,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,256,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 463,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

