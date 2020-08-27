Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,628.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,266. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,652.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,524.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,385.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

