America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMX. Barclays boosted their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 1,704,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,054. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

