Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.81. 3,928,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,752. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.49 and its 200 day moving average is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

