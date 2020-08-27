Analysts Anticipate TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TapImmune reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 180,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

