Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.17. 966,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KB Home by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 784,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

