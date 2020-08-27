Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT at $22.33

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,283. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $286.71 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $450,105 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $35,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

