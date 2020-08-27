Analysts Set Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $257.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $291.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

