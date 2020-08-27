Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 18,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 3.13. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

