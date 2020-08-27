Arion Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $26,372.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00128241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.01638873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00156620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,875,260 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

