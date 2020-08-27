Astec Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Astec Industries stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

