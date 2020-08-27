AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in AT&T by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 162,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 43,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

NYSE T traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,595,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,628,359. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

