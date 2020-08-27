Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Up 6.1%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $20.16. 112,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 60,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AEYE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. Analysts anticipate that Audioeye Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier acquired 16,260 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

