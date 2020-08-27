Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of ADSK traded down $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $243.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 291.52% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit