AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Up 11.9%

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $25.75. 444,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 102,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCEL. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a market cap of $552.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

About AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

