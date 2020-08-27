Band Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $122.45 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $257.64 million and $122.45 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $12.57 or 0.00110640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.01632909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00204730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

