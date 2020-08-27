Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,062 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 87,004 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,861,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,621,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

