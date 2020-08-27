Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii comprises approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $768,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.01. 209,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.