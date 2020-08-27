Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,690,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,895 shares of company stock worth $145,744,755 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.32. 22,763,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

