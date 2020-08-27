Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,848,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

