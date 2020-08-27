Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,511,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,937,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.67. 2,320,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,380. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

