Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of S&P Global worth $840,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.42. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $367.54. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

