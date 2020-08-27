Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 597,606 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Union Pacific worth $1,329,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 195,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 536,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.44. 1,520,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.