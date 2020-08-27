Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of American Tower worth $1,025,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 53,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,161. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

