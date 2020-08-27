Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Walt Disney worth $2,791,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.73. 13,651,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,481,355. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.69, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

