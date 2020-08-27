Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,363,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of AT&T worth $1,794,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 29,595,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,628,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

