Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) to Issue $0.10 Final Dividend

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. Bapcor has a twelve month low of A$2.85 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of A$7.53 ($5.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

