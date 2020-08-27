Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) to Issue $0.10 Final Dividend

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. Bapcor has a twelve month low of A$2.85 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of A$7.53 ($5.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.
About Bapcor
