Baxter International Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

