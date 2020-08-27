Beach Energy Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Beach Energy has a 52 week low of A$0.92 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of A$2.91 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.47 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

In related news, insider Matthew Kay bought 255,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$396,585.65 ($283,275.46).

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

