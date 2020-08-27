Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0141

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $7,393.50 and approximately $32.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00442536 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010881 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

