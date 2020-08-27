Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 5.3%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.50 and last traded at $132.15. 10,946,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 8,223,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,075.17 and a beta of 2.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,892 shares of company stock valued at $16,197,930. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $80,388,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after acquiring an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $63,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after purchasing an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

