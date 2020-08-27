Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.51

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.67. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $32.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79.

About Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.